FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.