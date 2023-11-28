FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $72,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FirstService by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

FirstService Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.