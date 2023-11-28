Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

