Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 1.9%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.66). 10,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Fiske Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.59.

Insider Activity at Fiske

In other news, insider Alexander Harrison purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,672.98). In related news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,540 ($4,471.39). Also, insider Alexander Harrison bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($16,672.98). 72.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

