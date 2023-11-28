FJ Capital Management LLC Buys 280,426 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,426 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises about 3.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Columbia Banking System worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 511,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 62,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 294,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

