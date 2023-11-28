FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C accounts for approximately 1.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,184. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.49. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Dividend Announcement

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts predict that CATCo Reinsurance Opps C will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. CATCo Reinsurance Opps C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps C Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

