FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Natixis lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5,629.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 360,048 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. 329,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

