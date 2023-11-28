FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RITM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,970. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.