FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,159. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

