FJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 538,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

