FJ Capital Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,440 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce makes up about 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of Heritage Commerce worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

