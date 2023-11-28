FJ Capital Management LLC Has $43.19 Million Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,147 shares during the period. First Bancshares accounts for about 5.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.38% of First Bancshares worth $43,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 24,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.