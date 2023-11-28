FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 401,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,417. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.