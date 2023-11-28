FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. 36,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

