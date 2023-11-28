FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,137. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

