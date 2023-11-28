FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 207,732 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,732 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 2.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 209,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 132,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

