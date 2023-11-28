FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 11,118 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.42. 647,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,893. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.