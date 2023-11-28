FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 13,713 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 223,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,182. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

