FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 21,944 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp makes up approximately 2.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 418,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 11,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

