FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 42,780 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,780 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 442,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

