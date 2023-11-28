FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 44,032 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $28,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

