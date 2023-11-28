FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

