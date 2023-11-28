FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 182,865 shares.The stock last traded at $23.16 and had previously closed at $23.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

