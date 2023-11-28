FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 2,692.8% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLJ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,975. FLJ Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FLJ Group accounts for about 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of FLJ Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

