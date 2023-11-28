Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,722 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 1,190,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

