Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 30750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

