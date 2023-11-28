Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TUNE traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.81). 146,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,479. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.15.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

