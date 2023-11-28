Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Focusrite Stock Performance
Shares of LON TUNE traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.81). 146,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,479. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($10.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.15.
Focusrite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- How to Invest in Energy
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.