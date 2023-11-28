Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Down 0.6%

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.79. 27,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 18,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$176.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.8256881 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.