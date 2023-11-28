Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.