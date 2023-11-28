Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 24,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,462. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. TTEC had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $602.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.