Formula Growth Ltd. Has $708,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. 10,864,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626,219. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

