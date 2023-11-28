Formula Growth Ltd. Has $765,000 Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BlueLinx by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,866 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

