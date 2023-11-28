Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $471,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $429,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COPX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 253,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,561. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.