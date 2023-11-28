Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $960,000 in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.32% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,637. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUTR

Cutera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.