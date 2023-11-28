Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $960,000 in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.32% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.
Cutera Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,637. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $52.89.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
