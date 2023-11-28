Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,193,412.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,203 shares of company stock valued at $65,784,351. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.5 %

TEAM stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

