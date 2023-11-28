Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,409 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,210,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.