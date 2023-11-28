Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,181. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Read Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.