Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,181. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
