Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.