Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

