Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $41,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.