Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading Down 5.5%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 118,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,719,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

