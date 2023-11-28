Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.85. 522,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,357,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 628,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,450,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

