Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Forum Merger III Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.
Forum Merger III Company Profile
Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forum Merger III
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.