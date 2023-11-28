Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 263 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $788,730. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. 868,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.