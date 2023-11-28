Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.13. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,309. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average is $199.38.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

