Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 192,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,742. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.