Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of The New America High Income Fund worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB remained flat at $6.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,285. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

