Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 1,623,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,235. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

