Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 3,343,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,068,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

