Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,065,813.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,065,813.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,203 shares of company stock valued at $65,784,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 157,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,539. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.59.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

